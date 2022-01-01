NEWS Kalush Orchestra raise 1.5 million dollars for Ukraine Newsdesk Share with :





In just under a week, the winners of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, Kalush Orchestra, will embark on their huge tour of North America - raising funds for Ukraine.



Since the start of summer, the band have been actively touring around the world. Not only performing but also talking about the war in Ukraine; spreading awareness and ensuring the world does not forget or get used to the atrocities currently taking place there.



The band display a unique QR code at all of their concerts, which everyone in attendance can use to donate to the official State Fund preserving Ukrainian culture. Across all of their fundraising efforts, Kalush Orchestra have raised 54 million Ukrainian hryvnia (1,468,775 US dollars). Proceeds from the tickets sales of this tour will also benefit Help Heroes of Ukraine and Gate.org.



"This is the first trip for our band to the USA and Canada and we can’t wait. We have to show the whole world how strong Ukrainians are and convey this through our music! Our goal is for Ukrainian music to be heard all over the world, so everyone can learn more about our unique culture. We want as many people as possible to know about our tour, come to concerts and donate to the Ukraine aid fund. We went around almost all of Europe and collected 54 million hryvnias to support Ukraine! Now our goal is even bigger — to do it in the US and Canada! More visitors to our concerts means more donations, and this is a significant contribution to the acceleration of Ukraine's victory over the enemy!" - says Kalush Orchestra frontman, Oleg Psiuk.



There is less than a week to go before the tour kicks off. Many of the dates are close to or have already sold out and additional dates have been added in New York and Toronto to meet popular demand.



The group also raised funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the end of May, when they auctioned off their Eurovision winners trophy - raising $900,000. They also held a raffle for the iconic pink bucket hat Oleg Psiuk wore on the winning night. With 31,000 people entering, the band raised over 11 million Ukrainian hryvnia (Almost $300,000).



On the eve of Ukraine’s Independence Day, 23 August, Kalush Orchestra announced a fundraiser for the defenders of Mariupol, asking each person to donate 24 hryvnia (65 cents) across 24-hours - raising 5 million Ukrainian hryvnia (almost $140,000) in the process.



Kalush Orchestra start their North American tour on 20th October. All dates can be found listed below.



Kalush Orchestra North American Tour Dates:



October

Thursday 20 – Seattle, Club SUR

Friday 21 – San Francisco, City Nights

Saturday 22 – Denver, Sports Castle

Sunday 23 – Los Angeles, Avalon Hollywood

Thursday 27 – Dallas, Granada Theater

Friday 28 – Houston, Decorum

Saturday 29 – Philadelphia, NOTO Philadelphia

Sunday 30 – New York, Melrose Ballroom (sold out)

Monday 31 – New York, Melrose Ballroom (second date added)



November

Wednesday 2 – Washington DC, The Howard Theater

Thursday 3 – Miami, Sport Of Kings

Friday 4 – Chicago, Concord Music Hall

Saturday 5 – Montreal, Theatre Plaza

Sunday 6 – Toronto, The Opera House (sold out)

Monday 7 – Toronto, The Opera House (second date added)

Tuesday 8 – Edmonton, Union Hall

Wednesday 9 – Calgary, MacEwan Ballroom

Thursday 10 – Winnipeg, Exchange Event Centre