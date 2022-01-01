Carl Barat and Pete Doherty "hit it off in a bickering way" when they first met.



The 44-year-old musician and Pete, 43, met when Carl was studying at Brunel University, and their relationship has barely changed over the years, in spite of the success they've enjoyed together in The Libertines.



Carl explained: "I met one person at uni who I really got along with and that was Pete's sister, Amy.



"We were just kind of kindred. We formed a really firm friendship. She kept talking about her little brother. She kept saying her little brother was going to visit and when he finally turned up, I had to babysit him and he was the most contentious little b*****. There was a lot of rowing, we just bickered.



"I guess we hit it off in a bickering way and here we are 25 years later nothing's changed."



Despite this, Pete thinks they're actually very productive when they put their minds to something.



Speaking on the 'Up The Bracket - 20 Years of The Libertines' podcast, Pete explained: "The one thing was, we were really productive when we did put our heads together.



"When we did get together and spend hours working, going through all the push and pull, we actually got amazing things done. We'd have these amazing creative spurts."



The Libertines are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, 'Up the Bracket'.



And Pete explained that they can still be as productive as ever when they join forces.



The singer - who formed the band with Carl in 1997 - said: "Even now, we get together and shut the world out and concentrate and we'll get some great stuff. But the rest of the time is not that productive."