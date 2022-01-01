Meghan Trainor's new video to debut on Candy Crush Saga

Meghan Trainor's new music video will debut on 'Candy Crush Saga'.

The 28-year-old pop star has teamed up with one of the world’s most popular mobile games to release her 'Made You Look' video.

Meghan - who is releasing her new album, 'Takin’ It Back', in October - explained: "I’m a big fan of 'Candy Crush Saga'. I love playing when I have a bit of downtime in the studio so I’m looking forward to bringing the game to life for my fans within the music video.

"Between the bright colours of the game and providing players with a fun escape from reality, 'Candy Crush Saga' was the perfect inspiration."

'Made You Look' will be released on the platform on October 20.

In the video, Meghan juggles being on set at a shoot, attending a press conference and an award show, while TikTok star Chris Olsen also makes a brief cameo.

Fernanda Romano - the chief marketing officer at King, the game developer behind the 'Candy Crush' franchise - said: "Working with Meghan Trainor on this unique collaboration is thrilling for our fans. Her music is uplifting and provides listeners with a 'sweet escape' - just like 'Candy Crush Saga'.

"As part of our tenth anniversary, we’re excited to celebrate with our players around the world through exclusive content, as well as more fun surprises to come."

'Candy Crush' been downloaded over three billion times since its launch in 2012. Fans of the chart-topping pop star will be able to watch the 'Made You Look' video within the Content Hub, and they will be able to access the special in-game event from level 25 onwards.