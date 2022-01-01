Louis Tomlinson announces details of UK and European tour

Louis Tomlinson can't wait to embark on his UK and European tour.

The 30-year-old singer - who shot to fame as part of One Direction - has confirmed that he'll begin his European tour in Hamburg, Germany, in August 2023 and it'll finish in Birmingham, England, in November.

Alongside a list of tour dates, Louis wrote on Twitter: "FAITH IN THE FUTURE WORLD TOUR 2023. UK AND EUROPE.

"I can’t tell you how much the tour this year has done for me so I wanted to get on the road again as soon as I could. I had this tour in mind with every song we wrote on the new album.

"Looking forward to playing the new stuff live. Thank you as always for your unbelievable support. I know none of this would be possible without you all! (sic)"

Louis released his debut album, 'Walls', in 2020, and he previously admitted that it was difficult to make the transition from being part of One Direction into becoming a solo artist.

He said: "I’m really excited about this next chapter. My first record, I’m immensely proud of it, but it was hard to work out where I stood in the industry coming out of a band the size of One Direction and exactly what One Direction were. Where I’ve got to on this record, I feel really, really proud of."

Louis took inspiration from DMA's 'The Glow' for his own 'Faith in the Future' record.

He shared: "With my first record, I think I’d been a bit close-minded in the sounds that I wanted to produce.

"There’s a lot of interesting, dance-y elements that they brought into that record with [producer] Stuart Price and it just showed me that you can bring in these trendier sounds, but do them in a really authentic way."

Louis' tour dates:

August 29 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

August 31 – Copehagen, Royal Arena

September 1 – Oslo, Spektrum

September 2 – Stockholm, Hovet

September 4 – Helsinki, Ice Hall

September 5 – Talinn, Saku Arena

September 7 – Riga, Arena

September 8 – Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena

September 10 – Krakow, Tauron Arena

September 11 – Lodz, Atlas Arena

September 13 – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle

September 14 – Ljubjana, Stozice Arena

September 15 – Budapest, Arena

September 17 – Bucharest, Arenele Romane

September 18 – Sofia, Arena Armeec

September 20 – Athens, Petra Theatre

October 1 – Bilbao, Arena Miribilla

October 3 – Lisbon, Altice Arena

October 5 – Madrid, Wizink Center

October 6 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

October 8 – Torino, Pala Alpitour

October 9 – Bologna, Unipol Arena

October 11 – Esch Sur Alzette, Rockhal

October 12 – Antwerp, Sportpalais

October 14 – Paris, Accor Arena

October 17 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

October 19 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 20 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 22 – Munich, Olympiahalle

October 23 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

November 8 - Dublin, 3Arena

November 10 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

November 11 – Manchester, AO Arena

November 12 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

November 14 – Brighton, Centre

November 15 – Cardiff, International Arena

November 17 – London, The O2

November 18 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena