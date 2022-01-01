Louis Tomlinson announces details of UK and European tour

- ARTISTS
Louis Tomlinson can't wait to embark on his UK and European tour.
The 30-year-old singer - who shot to fame as part of One Direction - has confirmed that he'll begin his European tour in Hamburg, Germany, in August 2023 and it'll finish in Birmingham, England, in November.
Alongside a list of tour dates, Louis wrote on Twitter: "FAITH IN THE FUTURE WORLD TOUR 2023. UK AND EUROPE.
"I can’t tell you how much the tour this year has done for me so I wanted to get on the road again as soon as I could. I had this tour in mind with every song we wrote on the new album.
"Looking forward to playing the new stuff live. Thank you as always for your unbelievable support. I know none of this would be possible without you all! (sic)"
Louis released his debut album, 'Walls', in 2020, and he previously admitted that it was difficult to make the transition from being part of One Direction into becoming a solo artist.
He said: "I’m really excited about this next chapter. My first record, I’m immensely proud of it, but it was hard to work out where I stood in the industry coming out of a band the size of One Direction and exactly what One Direction were. Where I’ve got to on this record, I feel really, really proud of."
Louis took inspiration from DMA's 'The Glow' for his own 'Faith in the Future' record.
He shared: "With my first record, I think I’d been a bit close-minded in the sounds that I wanted to produce.
"There’s a lot of interesting, dance-y elements that they brought into that record with [producer] Stuart Price and it just showed me that you can bring in these trendier sounds, but do them in a really authentic way."
Louis' tour dates:
August 29 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena
August 31 – Copehagen, Royal Arena
September 1 – Oslo, Spektrum
September 2 – Stockholm, Hovet
September 4 – Helsinki, Ice Hall
September 5 – Talinn, Saku Arena
September 7 – Riga, Arena
September 8 – Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena
September 10 – Krakow, Tauron Arena
September 11 – Lodz, Atlas Arena
September 13 – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle
September 14 – Ljubjana, Stozice Arena
September 15 – Budapest, Arena
September 17 – Bucharest, Arenele Romane
September 18 – Sofia, Arena Armeec
September 20 – Athens, Petra Theatre
October 1 – Bilbao, Arena Miribilla
October 3 – Lisbon, Altice Arena
October 5 – Madrid, Wizink Center
October 6 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
October 8 – Torino, Pala Alpitour
October 9 – Bologna, Unipol Arena
October 11 – Esch Sur Alzette, Rockhal
October 12 – Antwerp, Sportpalais
October 14 – Paris, Accor Arena
October 17 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
October 19 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
October 20 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
October 22 – Munich, Olympiahalle
October 23 – Zurich, Hallenstadion
November 8 - Dublin, 3Arena
November 10 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
November 11 – Manchester, AO Arena
November 12 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
November 14 – Brighton, Centre
November 15 – Cardiff, International Arena
November 17 – London, The O2
November 18 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena