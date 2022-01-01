NEWS Matt Goss: 'Coming out of my shell is genuinely very challenging' Newsdesk Share with :





Singer Matt Goss joined Pat Sharp on Greatest Hits Radio this morning for a candid chat about all things Strictly. The pair have a relationship going back over three decades and covered Matt’s struggles with the show, as well as looking forward to tomorrow night’s jive to Paul McCartney’s version of ‘All Shook Up’:



Matt on tomorrow night’s dance: ‘All I know is that my knees are hurting! The jive is relentless from start to finish and it completely takes over your life. It does allow you to eat as much curry as you want because you burn so many calories but it’s intimidating. It’s also been a lot of fun though, and I’m looking forward to dancing it on Saturday night.’



On whether he’s wearing tight trousers to gain extra points from Craig: ‘Absolutely not! Although they don’t leave a lot to the imagination….! Look, I’m quite a shy person off stage, I’m certainly quite reserved, but when I’m on stage I do feel very at peace and it’s the happiest place for me in my life when I’m on stage. Off stage is difficult for me, so this environment is challenging emotionally, coming out of my shell is genuinely very challenging. There’s no ego in my heart and it’s just about that moment when you have to come out of your comfort zone. On stage four nights a week in Las Vegas is definitely where I excel and where I feel very connected to an audience, but this experience is all brand new to me and I just have to put that Vegas showman into the dancing.’



