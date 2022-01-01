Stormzy feels 'excited and proud' to release his new album

Stormzy has never felt "so excited" to release new music.

The 29-year-old rap star is set to release his first album in three years in November, and Stormzy has admitted to feeling extremely "proud" of his new record.

Stormzy - whose new album is called 'This Is What I Mean' - shared: "I've never been this excited for new music. I've never felt so proud and confident in the art I've made.

"And the beautiful thing about is that it's ... all my confidence and all my pride comes from the art. It doesn't come from who people may think I am or what I've achieved - it's none of that. It's just a, 'Yo, we've made something really beautiful, really special'. Something that people will feel, you know what I mean?

"When people ask me what I want to achieve, I'm just like, 'I want people to feel it'. Whether it's one person, whether it's 20 million people, whether it's 200 - I don't mind. Just, I want someone to feel it, and I have a lot of confidence in that when people hear this, they'll feel it."

Stormzy didn't have any premeditated ideas about his new album before he walked in the recording studio.

However, he now looks at it as a "soul" album.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, he explained: "I keep calling it a soul album. I don't call it a soul album in the sense like Aretha Franklin or like a genre. It's just something that came from my soul, which sounds really cheesy, but that's the only way I can describe it.

"People say is it a rap album, is it a grime album, is it a gospel album. I'm like, 'Yo, it's just come feelings that came out from my soul'. Yeah, we've just made something that I hope touches someone else's soul, do you know what I mean?"