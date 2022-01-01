Victoria Beckham insists 'there isn't going to be' a full Spice Girls reunion

Victoria Beckham will not be reuniting with the Spice Girls for more live shows.

During her appearance on the Today show on Thursday, the former Spice Girls star-turned-fashion designer dished on why she wouldn't consider a reunion with the girl group.

"There isn't going to be a reunion," Victoria stated. "What I mean is, I'm so thankful for the (Spice) Girls, and the fans, and the amazing career that we all had. But I think that I'm so into what I'm doing, fashion and beauty and the children."

The fashion mogul also reacted to a video that her husband David Beckham posted of her singing at a karaoke night.

"It turns out it's a bit of a party trick. Although I'm not going to go back out on tour, I can do a bit of karaoke," she said. "It always goes down a storm, by the way."

The other members of the Spice Girls - Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm - reunited without Victoria for their 2019 comeback tour in the U.K. and Ireland. Speculation about more tours and a performance at Glastonbury Festival - with or without Victoria - continue to swirl but nothing has been confirmed.