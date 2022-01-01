Queen release song Freddie Mercury recorded 34 years ago

Queen have released a song they recorded with late frontman Freddie Mercury 34 years ago.

The band, who now perform with Adam Lambert on vocals, have released a song that Mercury recorded before his death in 1991 but was never released.

Titled Face It Alone, the song was originally recorded during the band's 1988 sessions for their album The Miracle, but didn't make the final cut at the time. The track was later rediscovered when Queen's production and archive team returned to the sessions for the album's upcoming reissue.

In a statement about the single's release, Queen guitarist Brian May said, "I'm happy that our team were able to find this track... After all these years, it's great to hear all four of us, yes, (former band member John Deacon) Deacy is there too, working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed... until now."

Drummer Roger Taylor added, "We'd kind of forgotten about this track but there it was, this little gem... It's wonderful, a real discovery. It's a very passionate piece."

Face It Alone is the first song released featuring Mercury since 2014's Queen Forever album, which featured three previously unheard tracks featuring Mercury - Let Me In Your Heart Again, Love Kills, and There Must Be More To Life Than This.

The single was released on Thursday ahead of The Miracle reissue on 18 November.