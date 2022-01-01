Ringo Starr cancels tour after second positive Covid-19 test

Ringo Starr has cancelled the rest of his North American tour after testing positive for Covid-19 for a second time.

The Beatles drummer, 82, had previously put his All Starr Band trek on hold after contracting the virus, but returned to the road after testing negative.

However, on Thursday, he tweeted that he had returned another positive test and would be pulling out of the rest of the tour.

"I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo," he wrote, signing off with his favourite greeting.

Dates were planned for San Jose and Paso Robles in California on Friday and Saturday, before a date at Los Angeles' famous Greek Theatre on Sunday. From there, Ringo was due to head to Mexico City for two gigs. All have now been called off.

Earlier this month, Ringo cancelled performances in several U.S. and Canadian locations after catching the coronavirus.

"Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while (he) recuperates," a representative commented. "Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All-Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon. We will keep fans updated with any further news or changes."

A week later, he tweeted, "I am negative, peace and love everybody. Thanks for waiting," ahead of performing in Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon.