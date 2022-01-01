Victoria Beckham insists removing tattoo of husband's initials 'doesn't mean anything'

Victoria Beckham has explained why she removed a tattoo of her husband David Beckham's initials.

During an interview with Hoda Kotb on Today on Thursday, the former Spice Girls member responded to rumours of marital tension between herself and her husband David.

Victoria recently removed a tattoo of David's initials from her wrist, sparking online discussion of a potential rift in the marriage.

"I had these tattoos a long, long time ago, and they just weren't particularly delicate," Victoria explained. "My husband has so many gorgeous tattoos, and the children do, and they're very fine, and they've had them created by the most phenomenal artists, but mine were just a little bit thick, and they were bleeding, a little bit, and just not looking as pretty.

"They started to bleed and got almost like, a sort of blue-y colour, so they just didn't look so nice. It doesn't mean anything more than that. I think the media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that."

Victoria and David started dating in 1997 after meeting at a charity football match and they tied the knot in Ireland in 1999.

The celebrity couple shares four children: Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11.