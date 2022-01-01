Ellie Goulding building music studio at home to be closer to son

Ellie Goulding is building a music studio at her home to ensure she can spend time with her son and still work.

The 35-year-old singer has 15-month-old son Arthur with her husband Caspar Jopling, and she has constructed a studio at their Gloucestershire home, south west England, so she can have the "best of both worlds" when she is making new music.

She said: "I’m building a music studio. I had a little shed and I’ve put all the stuff into it. It’s

kind of already there.

"It’s so I can spend more time with my son and still work, otherwise I’m leaving him. I want to hang out with him all the time.

"Whenever anyone wants a break I can pop down and see him. I want the best of both worlds."

Ellie also admitted Arthur could soon be following in her footsteps because he is already "very musical".

She said: "He can do scales, he’s only 15 months but he’s very singy. He is very musical and loves classical music. He’s got some musical genes, I’m very happy about that."

Ellie's new single 'Let It Die' will appear on her as-yet untitled fifth album, and her new music studio will soon be put to use as she is already working on her sixth record.

Speaking at the Attitude Awards at London’s Roundhouse, she told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It’s kind of an escapist album.

"It’s a bunch of dance songs, going back to my electronic roots because I grew up on electronic music and rave music."

In July, Ellie admitted her voice had got "stronger" since becoming a mother.

She said of motherhood: "It is by far the most challenging thing that I've done.

"It's amazing that you are growing this human and when they smile at you, you are just like, it's all worth it; when they smile at you and when they do silly things.

"They don't tell you about all the crazy things that happen to your body, to your mind, you literally become a different person. It's like you replace your brain with a different brain."