Silk Sonic withdraw album from Grammy Awards consideration

Silk Sonic have "gracefully, humbly, and sexually" withdrawn their album from Grammy Awards consideration.



Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak released their record 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' in November last year, meaning it would be eligible for consideration at the 2023 ceremony, but after their track 'Leave the Door Open' scooped Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best R and B Performance and Best R and B Song at the 2022 event, they are not looking for further recognition.



Bruno told Rolling Stone magazine: "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year.



“We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”



The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker insisted he and his collaborator would be "crazy to ask for anything more" following their previous success.



He added: “Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake.



“We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony.



“Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it."



Bruno previously explained that making the record during the COVID-19 lockdown gave him and Anderson the time to perfect the album.



He said: “[We] did the research, to get the right things, down to the skins on Andy’s drums. I’ve never realised ’til this album how much the right guitar pick matters. The right gauged strings. All this science kinda stuff.”