Bad Bunny leads nominations for 2022 American Music Awards

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
Bad Bunny is set to dominate the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs).
On Thursday, producers announced that the Puerto Rican rapper landed eight nods, including his first nomination for Artist of the Year.
He is also in the running for Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Male Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Male Latin Artist, Favorite Latin Album, and Favorite Latin Song.
Superstars Beyoncé and Taylor Swift were the most-nominated female artists with six nods each. They will face off in three categories: Artist of The Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Album.
Drake also earned six nominations, while Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd landed five nominations each.
Meanwhile, first-time nominees include Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, BLACKPINK, Anitta, and Swedish House Mafia.
The AMAs will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 20 November.
The full list of nominees is as follows -
Artist of the Year:
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year:
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Maneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the Year:
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart - PNAU Remix
Future ft. Drake & Tems - WAIT FOR U
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY
Favorite Touring Artist:
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Favorite Music Video:
Adele - Easy On Me
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
Favorite Male Pop Artist:
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist:
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group:
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Maneskin
OneRepublic
Favorite Pop Album:
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)
The Weeknd - Dawn FM
Favorite Pop Song:
Adele - Easy On Me
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY
Favorite Male Country Artist:
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
Favorite Female Country Artist:
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Favorite Country Duo or Group:
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album:
Carrie Underwood - Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs - Growin' Up
Cody Johnson - Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)
Walker Hayes - Country Stuff: The Album
Favorite Country Song:
Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave
Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter - Thinking 'Bout You
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan - Buy Dirt
Morgan Wallen - Wasted on You
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist:
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist:
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Favorite Hip-Hop Album:
Future - I NEVER LIKED YOU
Gunna - DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lil Durk - 7220
Polo G - Hall of Fame 2.0
Favorite Hip-Hop Song:
Future ft. Drake & Tems - WAIT FOR U
Jack Harlow - First Class
Kodak Black - Super Gremlin
Latto - Big Energy
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
Favorite Male R&B Artist:
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVEON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist:
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Favorite R&B Album:
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Drake - Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker - Still Over It
The Weeknd - Dawn FM
Favorite R&B Song:
Beyoncé - BREAK MY SOUL
Muni Long - Hrs And Hrs
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - Smokin Out The Window
SZA - I Hate U
Wizkid ft. Tems - Essence
Favorite Male Latin Artist:
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist:
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
Favorite Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Maneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Favorite Rock Song:
Foo Fighters - Love Dies Young
Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy
Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Maneskin - Beggin'
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Favorite Rock Album:
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Ghost - Impera
Imagine Dragons - Mercury - Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly - mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love
Favorite Gospel Artist:
CeCe Winans
DOE
Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:
Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto