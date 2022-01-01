Bad Bunny leads nominations for 2022 American Music Awards

Bad Bunny is set to dominate the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs).

On Thursday, producers announced that the Puerto Rican rapper landed eight nods, including his first nomination for Artist of the Year.

He is also in the running for Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Male Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Male Latin Artist, Favorite Latin Album, and Favorite Latin Song.

Superstars Beyoncé and Taylor Swift were the most-nominated female artists with six nods each. They will face off in three categories: Artist of The Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Album.

Drake also earned six nominations, while Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd landed five nominations each.

Meanwhile, first-time nominees include Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, BLACKPINK, Anitta, and Swedish House Mafia.

The AMAs will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 20 November.

The full list of nominees is as follows -

Artist of the Year:

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year:

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Maneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year:

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart - PNAU Remix

Future ft. Drake & Tems - WAIT FOR U

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY

Favorite Touring Artist:

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favorite Music Video:

Adele - Easy On Me

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

Favorite Male Pop Artist:

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist:

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group:

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Maneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite Pop Album:

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)

The Weeknd - Dawn FM

Favorite Pop Song:

Adele - Easy On Me

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY

Favorite Male Country Artist:

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Favorite Female Country Artist:

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Duo or Group:

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album:

Carrie Underwood - Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs - Growin' Up

Cody Johnson - Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)

Walker Hayes - Country Stuff: The Album

Favorite Country Song:

Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave

Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter - Thinking 'Bout You

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan - Buy Dirt

Morgan Wallen - Wasted on You

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist:

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist:

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album:

Future - I NEVER LIKED YOU

Gunna - DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lil Durk - 7220

Polo G - Hall of Fame 2.0

Favorite Hip-Hop Song:

Future ft. Drake & Tems - WAIT FOR U

Jack Harlow - First Class

Kodak Black - Super Gremlin

Latto - Big Energy

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

Favorite Male R&B Artist:

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVEON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist:

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite R&B Album:

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Drake - Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker - Still Over It

The Weeknd - Dawn FM

Favorite R&B Song:

Beyoncé - BREAK MY SOUL

Muni Long - Hrs And Hrs

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - Smokin Out The Window

SZA - I Hate U

Wizkid ft. Tems - Essence

Favorite Male Latin Artist:

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist:

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Favorite Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Maneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite Rock Song:

Foo Fighters - Love Dies Young

Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy

Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

Maneskin - Beggin'

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

Favorite Rock Album:

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Ghost - Impera

Imagine Dragons - Mercury - Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly - mainstream sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love

Favorite Gospel Artist:

CeCe Winans

DOE

Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto