The 1975 singer Matty Healy says touring is still healing after a tough spell

The 1975 frontman has opened up about the impact of the likes of Brexit issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulting in financial problems and stage crews finding new jobs.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "There's no crew. When we had an official date where stuff could start getting booked after COVID, everyone came back so it was like a surge, like Black Friday.

"So everyone's on the road and half the crew have changed careers.

"Then a lot of the crew have to be like, 'Well you can pay me this, I've got too many offers', so it's like inflation within the industry."

The 'I'm In Love With You' hitmaker admitted he and his band are in a fortunate position when it comes to their own crew, with plenty of people wanting to return.

He added: "We have very, very loyal crew, and it's not that we're like, 'Hey, you stick with us' - we'd always do retainers and things like that.

"But we have a lot of people that come back, a lot of people that want to do it and a lot of new people."

Meanwhile, Matty - whose band is set to release their new album 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language' on Friday (14.10.22) - has insisted the group have no commercial ambitions, and would much rather be a "small emo band" than one of the world's biggest groups.

Asked if he wants to top the charts, he recently said: “If I started caring about that now it would f****** stink. I said this ages ago, everyone wants us to become a huge rock band and we want to become a small emo band.

"If we become Burial, I’m way happier with that than f****** Foo Fighters, do you know what I mean? I love the Foo Fighters, but I couldn’t do that.

"It’s funny, there’s something about me that is very poppy and the stuff that comes out is poppy, but the references never are.”