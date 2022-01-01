Stormzy will release new album This Is What I Mean next month

Stormzy is releasing his third album 'This Is What I Mean' next month.

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker has announced the release date and full track list for his new record - the follow-up to 2019's 'Heavy Is The Head' - which includes tracks like 'Please, 'M Presidents Are Black' and 'I Got MY Smile Back'.

The album will arrive on November 25, as confirmed in a social media post featuring the list of songs and what appears to be the album art.

In a statement, the grime star said: "When you hear about music camps, they always sound intense and somber. People saying, 'We need to make an album.' 'We need to make some hit records.' But this felt beautifully free.

"We’re all musicians, but we weren’t always doing music. Some days we played football or walked around taking pictures. And the byproduct to that was very beautiful music.

"Because when you marry that ethos with world-class musicians and the best producers, writers, and artists in the world, and we’re in one space, that’s a recipe for something that no one can really imagine.

"You can’t even calculate what that’s going to come up with. And it came up with a big chunk of this album."

Last month, Stormzy dropped new single 'Mel Made Me Do It' alongside a star-studded video featuring cameos from the likes of Usain Bolt and Louis Theroux, while the 11-minute promo alsi included a monologue by Wretch 32 and narration from Michaela Coel.

When he kicked off his UK and Ireland tour back in March, Stormzy thrilled fans by sharing footage which appeared to show him recording new music and adding a message declaring a new album was on the way.

The message which flashed up at the gigs declared: "Album 3. Coming 2022."

This Is What I Mean tracklist:

1. Fire + Water

2. This Is What I Mean

3. FireBabe

4. Please

5. Need You

6. Hide Seek

7. My Presidents Are Black

8. Sampha’s Plea

9. Holy Spirit

10. Bad Blood

11. I Got My Smile Back

12. Give It to the Water