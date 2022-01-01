Ellie Goulding and Mel C honoured at Attitude Awards

Singers Ellie Goulding and Mel C were among the stars honoured at the 2022 Attitude Awards.



Held at the Camden Round House in London on Wednesday evening, the prize-giving bash was hosted by Michelle Visage.



Love Me Like You Do singer Ellie took home the Ally Award, which was presented to her by radio DJ Adele Roberts, while Mel received the Honorary Gay gong, given to her by TV star Rylan Clark.



The Spice Girls star told Attitude in a new cover interview: "All the Spice Girls have always been aware of the support from the LGBTQI+ community. We've never taken it for granted."



Other winners include singer-songwriter Skin, who won the Icon prize, RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne who was awarded the Inspiration Award and Man of the Year winner Joshua Cavallo, an Australian professional association footballer who came out in October 2021.