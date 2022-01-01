Trevor Noah slams Kanye West's antisemitic comments

Trevor Noah has responded to Kanye West’s recent antisemitic comments.



On the latest episode of The Daily Show, host Trevor blasted the Donda rapper for his comments about Jewish people.



As well as speaking on the subject during a Tucker Carlson interview and an Instagram post, Kanye wrote on Twitter that he would go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”, misusing the United States military term DEF CON 3.



“I don’t even know where to begin with this s**t,” Trevor remarked. “I mean promoting antisemitism to your 50 million followers?”



The South African television personality continued on Kanye’s misuse of the military term: “I know this is not the point but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that…



“But it’s DEF CON 3. Alright, not death con 3. Death con sounds like a trade show where they unveil all the latest coffins or something.”



Trevor, who will be leaving The Daily Show in December after seven years at the helm, went on to express pity for the American political right being represented by the Yeezy designer.



“I feel bad for American rightwingers, you know? Because they’re getting Kanye now,” he said. “They missed (albums) College Dropout, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Graduation. They missed all that and they’re getting this Kanye. It’s like getting to date the high school prom king, but decades after high school.”