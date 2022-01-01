Perrie Edwards is "experimenting" with new music.

The Little Mix star, 29, has been "counting the days" since the girl group went on hiatus following an 11-year run but has teamed up with songwriter Kamille - who recently promised that Perrie's solo music would "blow everyone's minds - and has been having "so much fun" in the studio.

She said: "Are you counting? So am I. It's sad, it's real sad. I saw [what Kamille said]. That's Kam, she's always got my back. She's like my sister, of course she's going to say that.It's all going really well, I'm just having so much fun experimenting with different sounds. It's just really good."

The 'Confetti' hitmaker added that she is "really lucky" to be working with "such amazing people" and explained that she just wants to make music she loves.

She told OfficialCharts.com: "I'm so lucky, I'm working with such amazing people. I'm really grateful. But yeah, it's just music that I love to make. I just want to make music that I love."

Meanwhile, Perrie's bandmate Jesy Nelson - who quit the band prior to the hiatus in December 2020 citing mental health issues - teamed up with rap star Nicki Minaj back in 2021 to release 'Boyz', while Leigh Anne Pinnock signed a deal with Warner Records back in March 2022 and has been in the studio with 'Secrets' singer RAYE but Jade Thirlwall is reportedly "taking a break" altogether.

A source said: "The stakes are massive. Jade has what it takes to become a huge star but it would be foolish to rush-release some half-hearted tack. Jade has been in the studio a lot but at the moment it's about planning for the future while enjoying a break following her

11 years in Little Mix."