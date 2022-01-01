Lizzo has a secret Instagram account

Lizzo has revealed that she has a secret Instagram account.



The About Damn Time singer took Vanity Fair’s lie detector test for a video interview posted on Tuesday, in which she was asked about her social media use.



While hooked up to a polygraph machine, the R&B star described the time she spent on TikTok as “a lot” and “embarrassing”, and copped to having a secret Instagram account where she posts photos of her boyfriend Myke Wright.



Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper and singer spoke on her lyric “100 percent that b**ch”. She said the formula to becoming "100 percent that b**ch” is “owning your identity and having autonomy of your body, and owning that. And of who you are and owning that. Having no shame in your motherf**king game.”