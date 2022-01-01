Brandy thanks fans for support amid hospitalisation

Brandy has thanked fans for their "prayers and support" amid her recent hospitalisation.

On Wednesday, editors at TMZ reported that the actress/singer had recently experienced a medical emergency and was being treated at a hospital in Los Angeles.

Sources claimed that it appeared Brandy had suffered a seizure.

Later, the 43-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to assure fans that she was O.K.

"To my beloved fam, friends and starz thank you for sending love and light my way (sic)," she wrote. "I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon."

Brandy didn't share any further details.