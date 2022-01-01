Harry Styles leads nominations for 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards

Harry Styles has landed seven nominations for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The former One Direction star has been nominated for Best Artist, Best Live, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best Local Act (the U.K. and Ireland) as well as Best Song and Best Video for his single As It Was.

He is closely followed by Taylor Swift with six nods and Nicki Minaj and ROSALÍA with five. All four of the top nominees are up for the Best Artist prize alongside Adele and Beyoncé.

To take home the Best Song trophy, Harry must beat his competitors, which include Nicki for Super Freaky Girl, ROSALÍA for DESPECHÁ, Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone for Me Porto Bonito, Jack Harlow for First Class and Lizzo for About Damn Time.

Meanwhile, Harry's fellow Best Video contenders include Taylor for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version), Nicki's Super Freaky Girl, Doja Cat's Woman, Kendrick Lamar's The Heart Part 5, and BLACKPINK's Pink Venom.

The 2022 MTV EMAs will take place at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on 13 November. It marks the sixth time the awards show has been held in Germany.

The main list of EMA nominees is as follows:

Best Song:

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito

Harry Styles – As It Was

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

ROSALÍA – DESPECHÁ

Best Video:

BLACKPINK – Pink Venom

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Artist:

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

ROSALÍA

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration:

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Post Malone with Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – Te Felicito

Tiësto & Ava Max – The Motto

Best Live:

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

Best Pop:

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best New:

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

SEVENTEEN

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

Best K-Pop:

BLACKPINK

BTS

ITZY

LISA

SEVENTEEN

TWICE

Best Latin:

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Best Electronic:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Best Hip Hop:

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Rock:

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Maneskin

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Alternative:

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

Best R&B:

Chlöe

Giveon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Longform Video:

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)

Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Video for Good:

Ed Sheeran – 2step (feat. Lil Baby)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Latto – P*ssy

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Sam Smith – Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)

Stromae – Fils de joie

Biggest Fans:

BLACKPINK

BTS

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift.