Tom Grennan will play at historic Shields vs Marshall boxing match

Tom Grennan will perform at Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's historic boxing match this weekend.

The 'Little Bit of Love' singer is taking to the stage for the huge 'BOXXER LEGACY: Shields vs Marshall' event at London's O2 arena on Saturday (15.10.22).

He said in a statement: “I love sports and especially boxing.

"This is the biggest female fight in boxing history and one of the biggest events in the history of women’s sports, so it was an honour when BOXXER invited me to perform in the sold out London O2 before the main event and the answer was an immediate yes.

“This is a landmark moment, a rivalry ten years in the making, and I’m very excited to play a part in it before I take my seat and watch Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields make history.”

The fight - which is billed as the biggest in women's boxing history - was scheduled due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth last month.

Meanwhile, this marks the third time Tom has teamed up with a sports franchise in a big way, having performed for Formula 1 as well as contributing to the 'FIFA 18' soundtrack.

He recently received high praise from fans after announcing his biggest UK headline tour to date for 2023 in support of his new album 'Whats Ifs and Maybes'.

The live run will see him play 10 arena gigs across the country in March, and he has delighted fans by keeping ticket prices as low as possible.

Responding to a grateful follower on Twitter, Tom replied: "Trust me we’ve worked hard to pull the cost of ticket down, and dismissed all VIP and platinum ticket options as it’s just b****x in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

"The pinch is real, and I take it very seriously. Others should take note.”