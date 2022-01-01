Andre Rieu announces huge New Year cinema event

André Rieu is celebrating the New Year by bringing his Dublin concert to cinemas across the UK.



The King of the Waltz and his Johann Strauss Orchestra is looking to kick off 2023 in a big way with a special two day screening of 'André Rieu in Dublin' on January 7 and 8.



He said in a statement: "New Years is always such a special time, looking forward to the future, coming together with friends and family and toasting the year ahead!



"This will be a wonderful concert for everyone to kick off 2023 with a waltz or two!



"My fabulous Johann Strauss orchestra and I look forward to seeing you in the cinemas and sharing this special time with one another."



The show marks over 20 years since he first recorded a concert in Dublin, and the event will be screened in over 500 cinemas across the UK.



In a press release, the show promises "romantic melodies, popular classics, party tunes and beloved waltzes at one of most anticipated cinema events of the year".



His most recent cinema show was 'Happy Days Are Here Again', which was shot in his hometown of Masstricht, and topped the UK box office in August.



The cinema event came after he also made it back to Dublin and Belfast earlier in the year, and he opened up on why the trips mean so much to him.



Reflecting on those shows, Rieu previously said: "It was so great to be back in Ireland, I really missed it. Two years of not performing is quite a long time. You know, music is just like oxygen for me; I can't live too long without it.



"Ireland has a special little spot in my heart, because the Irish are such musical people: in every corner of every street in Dublin, one can hear somebody singing or playing an instrument.



"Also my audience sings and dances along almost every piece we play. It really touches my heart when I see that, so therefore, I was happy to be back on the 'Emerald Isle.' "