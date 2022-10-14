Green Day teases Nimrod 25th anniversary celebrations

Green Day have teased some 25th anniversary celebrations for 'Nimrod'.



The punk rock legends - made up of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool - released their fifth studio album back in 1997, and Friday (14.10.22) marks 25 years to the day since it dropped.



In a cryptic social media post, the group shared the roman numerals XXV on a yellow and black background, referencing the colour scheme for the record's artwork.



They teased: "Someone’s got a VERY big birthday on Friday… Any guesses who??!”



The LP - which was the follow-up to 1995's 'Insomniac' - featured classic single 'Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)', while tracks like 'Hitchin' A Ride' and 'King For A Day' are still staples in the band's live shows.



Some fans responded calling for the band to release a deluxe edition with alternate takes, B-sides and demos, while others had more specific requests.



One follower commented: "Nimord ofc. And now that we are talking about that album, play Worry Rock once for all pls (sic)"



Another quipped: "Nimrod special anniversary acoustic show in my apartment except I don’t invite anyone else and I pay you with popcorn."



Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting new music from the 'Basket Case' legend, who dropped their most recent album 'Father of All...' in 2020, followed by new singles 'Pollyanna', 'Here Comes The Rock' and 'Holy Toledo!' in 2021.



Billie Joe previously insisted the chart-toppers haven't ruled out dropping a new record.



Asked about the possibility of a follow-up to 'Father of All...', he replied: "It’s possible.



"Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens.



"That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”