The 1975 reveal truth behind Taylor Swift collaboration

The 1975 would 'love' to collaborate with Taylor Swift.



The 'Give Yourself A Try' hitmakers are rumoured to have worked on a track with the pop megastar with both acts dropping new albums this month, and while nothing is on the cards yet, frontman Matty Healy isn't ruling it out.



Appearing on BBC Radio 1's 'Live Lounge', he said: "Oh no, we’re not [working with Swift]. We’d love to. Love to work with Taylor Swift.



"Love Taylor Swift. Think she’s one of the best songwriters. We haven’t done it yet. We’d love to though."



Drummer George Daniel added: "Yes please."



And Matty joked that Taylor was probably at home watching the interview and "pining" to appear on one of the pop rock band's songs.



He quipped: "She’s probably sat there watching this, pining for a feature on a 1975 track.”



While Taylor's new album 'Midnights' drops on October 21, The 1975 will release their fifth record 'Being Funny in a Foreign Language' one week earlier on October 14, and the 'I Knew You Were Trouble' singer has already had a chance to check it out.



Asked what she thought about the LP, Matty said she thinks "it's so funny".



Meanwhile, the 'I'm In Love With You' singer admits his group have no commercial ambitions and would much rather be a "small emo band" than one of the world's biggest groups.



Asked if he wants to top the charts, Matty said: “If I started caring about that now it would f****** stink. I said this ages ago, everyone wants us to become a huge rock band and we want to become a small emo band.



"If we become Burial, I’m way happier with that than f****** Foo Fighters, do you know what I mean? I love the Foo Fighters, but I couldn’t do that.



"It’s funny, there’s something about me that is very poppy and the stuff that comes out is poppy, but the references never are.”