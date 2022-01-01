AC DC children's alphabet book is coming next month

AC/DC have inspired a new children's alphabet book.



The 'Highway to Hell' legends are the subject of a new book being released by Love Police - an Australia merch company, touring agency and record label - aimed at pre-schoolers, with the alphabet depicted with bright imagery and humour inspired by the hard rockers and their music.



Designed and produced by Paul McNeil, 'The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet' is set to be released on November 11.



One entry from the book reads: "A is for Angus [Young], who thinks it’s good luck, to wear a school uniform, and walk like a duck.”



And another says: "C is for Cliff [Williams], who plays on the bass, likes only 4 notes and has a nice face.”



In a statement, Love Police founder Brian Taranto described the project as an "honour", with something for "any AC/DC or music fan".



He added: "Yeah, it’s a kids book, but any AC/DC or music fan will find something on every page.



“[McNeil] has done a sweet and rockin’ job. We are looking forward to educating another generation of rock and rollers!”



Love Police has already released three music-themed alphabet books to date, starting with 2007's 'M Is For Metal', while 'Never Mind Your Ps and Qs: Here’s The Punk Alphabet' was released the following year.



And in 2009, the company dropped 'ABC and W: The Country And Western Alphabet Book'.



Meanwhile, AC/DC singer Brian Johnson is bringing out his memoir 'The Lives of Brian' this month.



He previously teased: "I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones.



“Now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it… 'The Lives of Brian' is coming this October.”