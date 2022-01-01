Blink-182 announces reunion tour

Blink-182 has announced a reunion tour that will see the band gig with Tom DeLonge for the first time in eight years.



Rockers Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker are returning for a worldwide tour set to run from March 2023 through February 2024, Deadline reports.



Blink-182 first formed in 1992 in California. After finding commercial success with songs including All the Small Things and What’s My Age Again?, their label Geffen announced in 2005 that the band would be taking an “indefinite hiatus”.



Hoppus, DeLonge, and Barker reunited in 2008 for a 2009 tour after former member Jerry Finn and collaborator Adam Goldstein passed away, but DeLonge split with the group again in 2015.



Now, DeLonge has returned to the band and the three-piece Blink-182 act has announced a worldwide trek together, over 10 years since their last tour together began.



They will play dates across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand - as well as Blink-182’s first ever Latin America tour.



Their tour stops include sets at the Lollapalooza and When We Were Young festivals. The band is co-headlining Lollapalooza with Billie Eilish and Drake, and joining Green Day for When We Were Young.



Tickets for the tour go on sale on 17 October.



Blink-182 will also release a new single, titled Edging, on Friday.