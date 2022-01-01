Mark Hoppus to detail cancer battle in new memoir

Blink-182 rocker Mark Hoppus is to detail his career and battle with cancer in a new memoir.

The news, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band's formation.

"I started writing a book, actually, earlier this year," he told the publication. "I'm not that far into it yet but I'm writing a book about my life and experience in Blink and what I've gone through over the past year or so. We're finalising the deal and I'm really happy with the way that's coming together. I'm excited to tell my story."

In addition to detailing his decades in the band, Hoppus will discuss his fight with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he accidentally shared with fans on Instagram.

"I stopped being so afraid and started feeling like, 'OK, let's see how we can get through this by sharing my story,'" he added.

The bassist has been cancer-free since September last year but is still undergoing regular check-up scans.

Explaining how he accidentally revealed his illness to the world, the 50-year-old recalled: "I was in the hospital chair for my third chemo session when I accidentally posted it to Instagram. I remember staring at it and people started calling, like my publicist, manager and friends. All of a sudden, it was like, 'Oh, damn, I really screwed it up.'"

However, the mishap had a silver lining, as he was hit by a deluge of support from friends, family, and fans.

"But as soon as it got out, there was such an overwhelming outpouring of support and love, not only from the world at large and people on Instagram and Twitter and Discord, but to old friends that I had fallen out with 20 years ago," he shared. "They came back into my life and, at that point, I felt like I turned a corner."