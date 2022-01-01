Elon Musk reached out to Kanye West over antisemitic comments

Elon Musk has spoken to Kanye West about the antisemitic messages he posted on social media over the weekend.

On Sunday, the hip-hop star's Twitter and Instagram accounts were suspended or locked to prevent him from making any additional offensive remarks.

In response, billionaire Tesla mogul Musk, who has been attempting to buy the microblogging platform, took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he had reached out to West.

"Talked to ye (Kanye) today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart," he posted.

On Saturday, the Donda rapper made bizarre antisemitic claims via Twitter after his Instagram account was restricted over other controversial comments, including claiming fellow rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs was being influenced by "Jewish people".

He later went on to tweet that he was going to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE", referencing the heightened alert status used by members of the U.S. military.

The star then added: "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda (sic)."

His justification for his comments echoes the theories of the extremist Black Hebrew Israelite group, who claim Black people are descendants of the Ancient tribe of Israel.

A host of stars including Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman, and Jack Antonoff condemned West, with the posts being removed from platforms.