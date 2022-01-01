NEWS Tom Grennan to perform at historic O2 boxing match Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Grennan is to perform at this week’s historic match BOXXER LEGACY: Shields vs Marshall at London’s O2.



Acclaimed British singer Tom Grennan will enter the ring before the main event at this Saturday’s BOXXER LEGACY: Shields vs Marshall event to perform for the thousands of fans in attendance at The O2 London.



“I love sports and especially boxing. This is the biggest female fight in boxing history and one of the biggest events in the history of women’s sports, so it was an honour when BOXXER invited me to perform in the sold out London O2 before the main event and the answer was an immediate yes,” says Grennan.



“This is a landmark moment, a rivalry ten years in the making, and I’m very excited to play a part in it before I take my seat and watch Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields make history.”



Shields vs Marshall is a huge, empowering moment for women’s sport - the main event is the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. Rescheduled due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the event will now take place this week on Saturday 15 October.



This will be the third time Grennan has participated in a sports franchise of global scale; he has previously performed for Formula 1 prior to a race in London and also featured on the soundtrack for the 2018 edition of the FIFA video game, which sold 24 million copies.



