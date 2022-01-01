GloRilla 'so blessed' to have Biblical middle name

GloRilla has revealed her Biblical middle name.

The rapper took to Twitter over the weekend to share her full name with fans - Gloria Hallelujah Woods.

"Why y'all acting like Ian been told y'all my middle name hallelujah (sic)?" she posted. "Dats why I'm so blessed & my p**sy so good duhhhhhh!!!! Common damn sense."

Gloria later responded to a fan reacting to the name, which means "praise the Lord."

The fan wrote, "Gloria... HALLELUJAH?! I knew she was a prophet lol."

Gloria replied, "Exactly!! I be prophesying to the people."

The rising star debuted the official remix of Tomorrow 2 last month.