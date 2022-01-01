John Legend condemns Kanye West over antisemitic comments

John Legend has called out Kanye West for making antisemitic comments.

Over the weekend, the controversial rapper took to Twitter and asked, "Who you think created cancel culture (sic) ?"

He later added: "I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

The following day, the tweet was removed by moderators because it violated the platform's policy on hate speech.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, John criticised his former friend's behaviour.

"Weird how all these 'free, independent thinkers' always land at the same old anti blackness and anti Semitism," he wrote.

Other celebrities to criticise Kanye include Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman, Michael Rapaport, Rob Reiner, Jack Antonoff, and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Previously, John was signed to Kanye's G.O.O.D. Music label in 2004 and collaborated with him on his debut album Get Lifted.

Yet, the pair drifted apart following a feud over political differences several years ago.