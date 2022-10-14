Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge for epic world tour

Blink-182 are reuniting with Tom DeLonge for a world tour.

The 46-year-old musician is returning to the rock band after seven years away and will work with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker on a new full-length studio album.

Blink-182 are also releasing the new single 'Edging' on Friday (14.10.22) and it marks the first time in a decade that the trio have been in a studio together.

The 'All The Small Things' band have announced their biggest tour to date, with concerts confirmed in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand and their first-ever shows in Latin America.

The mammoth tour will begin next March and will conclude in February 2024.

The three original Blink-182 members met up before Mark was undergoing treatment for cancer last year and Hoppus revealed that the three were in a good place earlier this year.

He said of the band's relationship: "It's actually better than it used to be.

"There was no agenda (when they met up). There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room."

Mark, 50, added: "I keep writing music, and I'm open to whatever the next phase of Blink is. I'm hopeful for the future. I'm just damn glad to be here."

Blink-182 2023/24 Tour Dates:

Latin America

March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

North America

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

May 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Bank of California Stadium

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Jun 39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

UK/Europe

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

Australia/New Zealand (2024)

Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena

Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena

Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre

Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena