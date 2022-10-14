Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge for epic world tour

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
Blink-182 are reuniting with Tom DeLonge for a world tour.
The 46-year-old musician is returning to the rock band after seven years away and will work with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker on a new full-length studio album.
Blink-182 are also releasing the new single 'Edging' on Friday (14.10.22) and it marks the first time in a decade that the trio have been in a studio together.
The 'All The Small Things' band have announced their biggest tour to date, with concerts confirmed in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand and their first-ever shows in Latin America.
The mammoth tour will begin next March and will conclude in February 2024.
The three original Blink-182 members met up before Mark was undergoing treatment for cancer last year and Hoppus revealed that the three were in a good place earlier this year.
He said of the band's relationship: "It's actually better than it used to be.
"There was no agenda (when they met up). There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room."
Mark, 50, added: "I keep writing music, and I'm open to whatever the next phase of Blink is. I'm hopeful for the future. I'm just damn glad to be here."
Blink-182 2023/24 Tour Dates:
Latin America
March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)
March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+
March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)
March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)
March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA
March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)
March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)
March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA
North America
May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena
May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
May 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival
Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Bank of California Stadium
Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Jun 39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
UK/Europe
Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre
Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2
Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
Australia/New Zealand (2024)
Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena
Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre
Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena
Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena
Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre
Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena