B*Witched are grateful to Rebel Wilson for pop revival

B*Witched star Sinead O'Carroll admits the group have Rebel Wilson to thank for the resurgence in their music.

The Irish girl group - comprised of Sinead, Edele Lynch, Keavy Lynch and Lindsay Armaou - are enjoying a pop renaissance and in December they head out on the road in support of Blue on the boys' 'Heart and Soul' UK arena tour.

Sinead says there is renewed interest in B*Witched since their 1998 mega hit 'C'est la Vie' was included in Rebel's comedy movie 'Senior Year', which streamed on Netflix in 2022, and the girls are grateful that the film reminded everyone of their songs.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she said: "There was a Rebel Wilson movie a while ago, and one of our songs was on that. When people see it on that, they remember the song is really well known.

"We had a song on One Tree Hill, too, 'Blame It On The Weatherman' was on that. We got on a lot of American TV and the Disney Channel as well.”

Sinead also said: "Since it appeared on the end credits of 'Senior Year' it is showing really strong performance across Spotify, Apple Music, Shazam and there has been an uplift in streams in the US."

In the movie, Rebel, 42, plays cheerleader Stephanie Conway who falls into a coma when she is 17 and after waking up 20 years later decides she wants to return to high school to graduate. The film also features other teen pop hits such as Avril Lavigne's 'Sk8er Boi', 'Candy' by Mandy Moore and Christina Aguilera's 'Come on Over (All I Want Is You)' among many more.

The 49-year-old singer says B*Witched are getting a younger following since they joined TikTok and their music has featured on the social media platform, something that hasn't gone unnoticed by her daughter Samarah and her school friends.

Sinead - who also has a son, Blake, with her husband Mike Rahman - said: "My daughter is in secondary school and because we joined TikTok last year her friends are like, ‘Your mum has got so many followers on TikTok!' The first video we did went viral. That’s how my kids measure your fame these days, the whole TikTok thing. For record labels, they can push all the old tracks. It’s funny, because now there are songs that come up on TikTok and I’ll be singing along and my kids will say, ‘Mum, how do you know that?’ I’ll go, ‘I knew that before you knew that!'

“B*Witched joined about a year ago maybe, it’s so daunting at the beginning because it’s like really, do we have to do this? But it can be fun as well. But can also be like, ‘OK, what are we gonna do?’”

Sinead and the B*Witched girls can't wait for the tour with Blue to kick off on December 4 at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena because they all get on so well since first meeting on 2013 reality TV show 'The Big Reunion'.

The 'Rollercoaster' singer said: "Ever since 'The Big Reunion' we always said if we were a boy band we’d probably be Blue. We just get on so well and we can have a laugh and have banter with them."

Blue - Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe - will also be joined on the tour by Megan McKenna and fans can go to Officialblue.com for more information and tickets.

Their new album 'Heart and Soul' is out now.

Blue’s Heart Soul UK arena tour dates:

Sunday 4th December - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Monday 5th December - Manchester AO Arena

Wednesday 7th December - Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 9th December - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sunday 11th December - Liverpool M S Bank Arena

Monday 12th December - Brighton Centre

Tuesday 13th December - London The O2

Thursday 15th December - Bournemouth International Centre

Friday 16th December - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 18th December - Aberdeen P J Live

Monday 19th December - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 20th December - Newcastle Utilita Arena