Mimi Webb used summer breakup to inspire new single Ghost of You

Mimi Webb admits her secret breakup inspired her new single 'Ghost of You'.

The 22-year-old singer songwriter - who tracks 'Good Without' and 'House on Fire' have been charted in the UK top 10 - split from her partner over the summer after over a year together, and she used the "sad experience" to influence her upbeat song.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It was about taking this sad experience and a difficult time and turning it into a really upbeat, moving-on song.

"It’s something I’ve been through recently and for me, the whole process of this song and releasing it is about putting your happiness first."

She added that the track - which finds itself at number 22 in the midweek singles chart - has been a "really personal" one to work on.

She said: “You’ve got to remember your self-worth and self-love. When you’re not feeling yourself, you’re not being yourself.

"That's when you know something's not right. It's been really personal for me."

Meanwhile, she noted how 'Ghost of You' has a sense of "empowerment" and its heart, and the idea of placing your trust in "the universe".

She explained: "There’s some real empowerment behind it and it’s about going, ‘There’s nothing I can do about it, it’s done, and all I know is that the universe has the best interests at heart for me and I have to go with it.' "

Earlier this year, Mimi explained how her job as a shop assistant prepared her for life in pop music.

She said: "I started in retail when I was like, 16, or 17. I'd do weekdays and a few weekends while I was in and out of the studio. It is hard.

"You have to keep going and you are on your feet, but it definitely taught me to keep going now, which is useful!"