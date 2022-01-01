NEWS Harry Styles’ Harry’s House is biggest vinyl album of the year to date Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles' Harry’s House is the biggest vinyl album of 2022 to date, the Official Charts Company can reveal.



The One Direction star’s third solo record, which is also the biggest album of 2022 to date overall, also boasts the biggest song of the year thus far; As It Was.



Official Charts Company data shows Harry's House has sold 60,000 copies on wax since its release in May, more than any other LP year-to-date.



Harry also claims two further entries on the Top 40 list. 2019 record Fine Line is at Number 27, while his 2017 self-titled debut is at Number 37.



Liam Gallagher sits in second place in the latest update with C’Mon You Know. The former Oasis frontman has sold just under 35,000 vinyl copies of his third solo studio LP, which peaked at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, since its release in June. Liam’s live album Down By The River Thames – released on the same day – also features as the 22nd biggest release.



Isle of Wight exports Wet Leg claim the title of 2022’s best-selling debut to date. The duo, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, round off an all-British Top 3 on the list, with their eponymous LP shifting 23,000 copies on vinyl up to Q3's end point. Dublin rock group Fontaines D.C. are hot on their heels, with their first-ever UK Number 1 album Skinty Fia the year's fifth-biggest vinyl.



Elsewhere in the Top 10 are 2022 releases from Muse with their chart-topping Will Of The People (4), Yard Act's debut LP The Overload (7) and Paolo Nutini's comeback record Last Night In The Bittersweet (8), which became the Scottish singer-songwriter's first Number 1 album in eight years earlier this year.



More former Number 1 albums also making the list include George Ezra's Gold Rush Kid (18), Arcade Fire's We (20), Florence & The Machine's Dance Fever (21), and Charli XCX's pop-tastic Crash (24), which secured the star her first-ever UK chart topper this year.