NOFX frontman Fat Mike announces world's first Punk Rock Museum

Fat Mike is opening the world's first Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas.

The NOFX frontman has announced plans for the space in Sin City, which is set to open on January 13, 2023 and already has memorabilia from the likes of Sum 41, Rise Against, Blondie icon Debbie Harry and more.

In a statement outlining his goals for the museum, he told SPIN magazine: "We want people to come from Indonesia and see the flier of their band on the wall.

“You know how proud they would feel? I want anyone in a punk band around the world to have that opportunity.”

With that in mind, Fat Mike has a simple admissions policy for bands hoping to feature in his "Church of punk".

He added: "If you’re a punk band, you’re f****** in. It’s that simple.”

The institution will also look to document punk's stories and the way it has had such a profound impact on culture over the past 50 years.

This has resulted in the likes of Nirvana and Foo Fighters star Pat Smear investing, along with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman and more.

Vinnie Fiorello - former Less Than Jake drummer and record label founder of both Fueled by Ramen and Paper + Plastick - added: "This is a love letter to punk rock.

"We want to show this common passion amongst so many different people for this form of music.”

The news comes after NOFX revealed last month they are going to break up in 2023, with their new record 'Double Album' dropping in December this year.

Responding to a fan on Instagram, Fat Mike said: "Next year will be [NOFX’s] last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run…”