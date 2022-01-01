Sade record at Brad Pitt and Damian Quintard's reopened Miraval Studios

Sade have been recording at Brad Pitt and Damian Quintard's renovated Miraval Studios.

The 'Smooth Operator' hitmakers - named after their lead singer Sade Adu - were the first artists to step through the door at the reopened studio in France, with the Hollywood actor describing her as "royalty".

Producer Quintard added to Billboard magazine: "You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place.

“And when we talked to musicians who came here previously, they all have this special connection with Miraval that can’t really be explained … It’s a dream come true to see this place activate again.”

Founded in 1977 by jazz pianist Jacques Loussier and sound engineer Patrice Quef, the studio was in operation until the mid-2000s, but hasn't been used since 2011 when Pitt bought it with his then-wife Angelina Jolie.

Quintard has also teased that the Sade session was "fantastic".

He told SPIN magazine: "Sade is very special for Miraval and the legacy of the studio.

"We were ecstatic when she arrived and for her to be the first artist to record again here...

Some of the great moments of the studio are when you combine the past with the future.”

Meanwhile, the producer opened up on how artists - he's staying tightlipped on other names - have taken advantage of the 900-acre grounds, with guest housing and much more to explore.

He explained: “It’s been a pleasure to see the artists create in the studio and live within the property. There’s a big artistic community in Miraval, whether it’s wine-making, painting, sculptors or artists.

"We make our own honey. We have a cross-pollination of many different styles and genres, and that’s what creates sparks. It’s a big part of the experience that we propose to the artists.”