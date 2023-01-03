Singer Rex Orange County charged with sexual assault

British musician Rex Orange County is facing sexual assault charges.

The singer-songwriter, real name Alexander O'Connor, was recently charged with six counts of sexual assault against one woman.

According to editors at The Sun, the 24-year-old has been accused of assaulting a woman twice in London's West End on 1 June and then four times the next day. It is alleged the later incidents took place in a taxi and at his home in Notting Hill.

O'Connor appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday to plead not guilty to all six charges and was released on unconditional bail.

"Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court," a representative for the musician said in a statement. "He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings."

A provisional trial date has been set for 3 January 2023.

O'Connor cancelled his upcoming tour dates in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe due to "unforeseen personal circumstances" in July. He said he was "having to spend some time at home this year" and would "not be able to continue with touring as planned".

O'Connor began his ascent to fame in 2015 when he self-released his debut album, Bcos U Will Never B Free, a record that caught the attention of the rapper Tyler, the Creator, leading to him working on the hip-hop star's 2017 record, Flower Boy.

He has also collaborated with artists including Randy Newman and Chance the Rapper.