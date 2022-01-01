Jessica Simpson's memoir set to be adapted into TV series

Jessica Simpson's memoir Open Book is set to be adapted into a TV series.

Executives at Amazon Freevee have ordered a half-hour scripted pilot for Open Book, based on the I Wanna Love You Forever singer's 2020 book.

Editors at Variety reported that the pilot will star Katelyn Tarver as Sadie Sparrow, a performer inspired by Simpson.

John Stamos has signed on to play Butch, an older musician tasked with writing songs for Sadie. The pair soon form a deeper connection.

According to the logline, the whole project will follow Sadie's "mid-twenties rise from ingenue to mogul", with themes including "love, friendship, divorce, family and sisterhood, relationships, soul connections, Hollywood, and the music business".

Throughout the story, Sadie is set to realise "that her heart inevitably wants what it wants at every stage of life".

Published by Dey Street Books, Open Book recounted Simpson's upbringing in 1980s Texas, her first record deal, her marriage to Nick Lachey, her relationship with John Mayer, and more.

Tom Kapinos serves as the pilot's writer as well as executive producer, and Adam Bernstein is both directing and executive producing on the project.

Back in December 2020, Simpson signed a multi-media rights deal with Amazon Studios.