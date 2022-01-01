NEWS Ellie Goulding joins DJ Alok and Sigala on new single + live dates Newsdesk Share with :





Brazil’s biggest artist and internationally acclaimed DJ Alok, known for colossal collaborations with John Legend, Jason Derulo, Tove Lo, and most recently Ella Eyre for the #1 sound of the Summer "Deep Down," has joined forces with multi platinum singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding and British DJ/Producer Sigala to release their irresistible new track, "All by Myself."



A rarity and an honor, Depeche Mode gave Alok, Sigala, and Ellie Goulding the first green light ever to use their “Enjoy The Silence” sample. The sample is used in the drop of "All by Myself," which concentrates all the elements, including Goulding’s glossy vocals and Alok and Sigala’s flawless production, into a smash hit for the Fall season. The holy grail of samples, Alok wanted to use it with the respect the song deserves, and all artists are very pleased with the outcome, turning this release into a top priority for all; with big label support from B1 Recordings/Sony Music UK/RCA Records.



Brazilian superstar, voted #4 DJ in the world by DJ Mag with a remarkable 70 million social media followers, music producer and philanthropist Alok is best known for global hit singles like "Hear Me Now” and his chart topping remix of MEDUZA’s “Piece of Your Heart,” for which he won “Best Remix” at the 2020 International Dance Music Awards. Alok was recently in New York city to launch his remarkable climate change partnership with the United Nations’ Global Compact and the Alok Institute. “The Future Is Ancestral” project helped kickoff New York’s Climate Change Week with a series of informative, international panels and a historic first-ever performance on the rooftop of the United Nations headquarters.



Alok’s newest track “Deep Down” simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Dance chart and is still climbing the streaming charts.



Search and buy tour tickets below right now.

