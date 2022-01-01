Graham Coxon happy to help Oasis get back together

Graham Coxon would be happy to help Oasis get back together.



The Blur musician - whose group was an the centre of a Britpop chart battle with the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers in the 1990s - weighed in on some potential reunions and insisted Liam and Noel Gallagher needs their heads knocking together.



He told the Evening Standard newspaper: "That would be fun [seeing Pulp return]. Just need Oasis to do it. Knock those brothers’ heads together."



Asked if he would step up to make it happen, he added: "Yes any dad. I'd do that. I'd have a chat with them."



However, the guitarist has played down the idea of Blur getting back together for a new album and tour in 2023.



He explained: "No, I don’t know what’s going on with Blur, we haven’t really talked about anything. I don’t really know what it is. It’s actually quite important that I say nothing about it for personal reasons.”



He did admit he's hopeful the 'Parklife' band will figure something out again at some point.



He said: "I hope so. We always get round to it sooner or later.”



Earlier this year, Graham spoke about the band's various reunions after they initially broke up in 2003, and he insisted there is "always" the chance they'll make another comeback if the time is right.



He said: “I actually think that Blur will always be capable of that, and when the time comes around and the stars are aligned, we’ll always be capable of doing something interesting.”



Reflecting on their first return in 2009 which saw them headline Glastonbury, he explained how it made him "more grateful for what [they'd] always had".



He added: "I reckon a lot of bands would get that if they had a chance to do that again. "It’s why I almost get annoyed with other bands who have been squabbling and not really got it together to have another go. I think it’s kind of sad to hang on to resentments.”