Girls Aloud to release Sound of the Underground vinyl in Sarah Harding's honour

Girls Aloud are to release a seven-inch 'Sound of the Underground' single vinyl in honour of late band member Sarah Harding.

The band will drop the vinyl on December 9th, and 100 per cent of the profits are to go to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal, which was established after the singer died of breast cancer in September 2021 aged 39.

It will be the first time the 2002 tune - the pop group's debut single - is available on seven-inch vinyl and it will include a never-before-heard alternative vocal version of the song from the archives.

Only 5,000 copies of the vinyl will be released, and it will also include a sheet of "Buy Girls, Bye Boys" stickers.

They were used to promote the band - Kimberley Walsh, Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Sarah - as they went up against fellow 'Popstars: The Rivals' winners One True Voice for the Christmas number one spot in 2002, which was won by 'Sound of the Underground'.

Nicola has taken to Twitter to promote the vinyl.

She wrote: "To celebrate it’s 20th anniversary, ‘Sound Of The Underground’ is being issued for the very first time as a collectible 7” vinyl. Backed with a never-before-released alternative vocal version of the song from the archives

"this limited edition vinyl also comes with a sheet of “Buy Girls, Bye Boys” stickers. 100% of the profits will be donated to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal which is part of The Christie Charitable Fund. (sic)"

The seven-inch single will be available for £15.99.