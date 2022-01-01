Kacey Musgraves adds line about Ted Cruz during song at Texas show

Kacey Musgraves added a line about U.S. Senator Ted Cruz to her song High Horse during her Austin, Texas show over the weekend.



While performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday, the Slow Burn singer added an impromptu lyric to her hit 2018 tune.



Editors at The Houston Chronicle reported that Kacey added the line, "'Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz, every time they open their mouth - Ted Cruz," to the song.



According to the outlet, Kacey followed up the line with, "I said what I said."



Elsewhere in her performance, the country music star commented on recent decisions made by judges at the United States Supreme Court.



"F**k the Supreme Court, honestly," Kacey told the crowd. "We're in a weird time but we've got each other... There is a light. I promise."