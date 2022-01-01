Selena Gomez declares she's 'grateful to be alive' in emotional documentary trailer

Selena Gomez declares she's "grateful to be alive" in a tearful trailer for her upcoming documentary.

In a two-minute teaser for My Mind & Me, released on Monday to coincide with World Mental Health Day, the singer/actress reflects on her various health issues, including struggles with anxiety and depression and a kidney transplant in 2017 as a result of her battle with the autoimmune disease lupus.

"Just be who you are Selena," she begins. "No cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am, being O.K. with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."

Over a montage of footage taken over the past few years, including her time spent in hospital, Selena reflects on her desire to promote mental health initiatives.

"Let me make a promise: I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?" the 30-year-old asks. "My whole life, since I was kid, I've been working. I don't wanna be like, super famous, but I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good."

And responding to the time she spends with fans, Selena notes that the "connection" she has with her supporters helps her "get out of my head".

Yet, she still grapples with imposter syndrome from time to time.

"That I'm not good enough. That's something that I felt a lot of growing up," the star adds. "Clearly, I'm still here to use whatever I have to help someone else."

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is set to drop via Apple TV+ on 4 November.