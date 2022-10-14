Arctic Monkeys tour tour Europe with Inhaler

Arctic Monkeys will be joined by Inhaler on their European tour dates.

Alex Turner and co have just announced the leg of their world tour in support of their upcoming LP 'The Car', and confirmed the Irish rockers fronted by U2's Bono's son Elijah Hewson will open for them.

The run kicks off in Linz, Austria on April 24, 2023, and wraps on May 9 in Paris, France.

The 'R U Mine?' hitmakers will then kick off the UK leg in Bristol on May 29, before heading to North America in August.

Tickets for the European shows go on sale at 10am on Friday (14.10.22).

It was recently reported that the 'Do I Wanna Know?' hitmakers have signed up to headline Glastonbury 2023.

They are said to have already started preparations for the gig, which will be the third time they have joined the festival and 10 years since they last appeared on the festival’s Pyramid Stage.

A source told The Sun: “Alex Turner and the band are coming back to Glastonbury, and this time their set is going to be even bigger and better.

“The lads have signed on the dotted line and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June.

“It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while.

“After the festival dates lined up with their upcoming tour they said they couldn’t not play there again.

“The band are in the process of putting together their team and are working on making their performance one of Glastonbury’s most memorable.”

They left a telling gap in the dates that coincides with Glastonbury 2023, which will run from June 21 to 25.

Arctic Monkeys' European and UK and Ireland tour dates:

24 – Tipsarena, Linz

25 – Zenith, Munich

27 – Sporthalle, Hamburg

29 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm

30 – Spektrum, Oslo

MAY 2023

2 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

3 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen

5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

8 – Festhalle, Frankfurt

9 – Accor Arena, Paris

29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry

JUNE 2023

2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 – Emirates Stadium, London

17 – Emirates Stadium, London

18 – Emirates Stadium, London

20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow