Dua Lipa pleads with fans not to 'turn away' from Iran protests

Dua Lipa has expressed support for the women of Iran following protests in the nation.



The Levitating singer took to Instagram on Saturday to bring attention to the demonstrations, which have been staged to highlight the death of Mahsa Amini.



Last month, the 22-year-old passed away in a hospital in Tehran under suspicious circumstances. Police officers reported that she had been arrested for wearing her hijab outside of government standards and suffered a heart attack at the station, while eyewitnesses alleged she died as the result of injuries sustained as a result of police brutality.



In her post, Lipa spotlighted photos of women who have since died in protests over Amini's death.



She wrote, "Sarina Esmailzadeh, 16, beaten to death by Iranian security forces for protesting for women's rights in Iran. Nika Shakarami, 16, killed after burning her headscarf in protest.



"Hadis Najafi, 23, shot multiple times during demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest by the country's morality police."



Lipa continued, "Just four young women out of more than 100 protestors to pay with their lives... An estimated 1,200 more are in police custody."



The star concluded her post by urging followers to share news of protests in Iran on their own platforms.



"Please don't turn away, keep the world watching. Every one of us can lend our platform and together we can make some fkn noise (sic)," she added. "I stand with the women of Iran."