Lizzo seemingly responds to Kanye West's comments about her weight

Lizzo appeared to respond to Kanye West's comments about her weight during a concert over the weekend.

As part of a gig in Toronto, Canada on Friday, the About Damn Time singer addressed how her name had been mentioned in interviews with other artists.

"I feel like everybody in America got my mother**king name in their mother**king mouth for no mother**king reason," the 34-year-old told the crowd at the Scotiabank Arena.

"I'm minding my fat Black beautiful business," she added, before asking the audience: "Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"

The star's comments came a day after Kanye's interview with Tucker Carlson, during which he used Lizzo as an example to claim that the media was promoting obesity as a "demonic" plot to perpetuate the "genocide of the Black race".

"When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots... on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it's actually unhealthy," he commented.

In late August, Lizzo also appeared to address comedian Aries Spears referencing her weight in an unrelated interview.

"And now, to the b**ches that got something to say about me in the press..." she said while accepting the Video for Good Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs, "You know what, I'm not gonna say nothing."