Charlie Puth claims managers at Ellen DeGeneres's label 'disappeared' on him

Charlie Puth has alleged he was "ghosted" by managers at Ellen DeGeneres's music label.

The See You Again hitmaker was signed to the TV host's eleveneleven company in 2011 after rising to fame by performing covers of famous songs on YouTube.

But while Charlie recorded an EP at the time, during an appearance on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, he claimed he "didn't really hear" from anyone at the firm again.

"We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson," he began, referring to Greyson Chance's recent allegation that Ellen "abandoned" him after his 2012 EP underperformed. "But I do agree with him that nobody was really present, certainly after the creation of my first demo EP. I didn't really hear from anybody after that. Not putting any blame just on one person, but from a collective, all the people that were in that room, they just disappeared."

Representatives for Ellen have not yet commented on Charlie's claim.

However, the singer-songwriter noted that the scenario probably worked out for the best.

"I didn't really hear from anybody after I put those songs out but it was a bit of a different situation again. Because I was kind of glad I didn't hear those songs again because I knew better things were coming. It's never really come up," the 30-year-old continued.