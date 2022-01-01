Anne-Marie's dream collaboration is Alanis Morissette

Anne-Marie would love to collaborate with Alanis Morissette.

The 'Friends' hitmaker has revealed she has always idolised the 'Ironic' hitmaker and dreams of writing a song with the 48-year-old pop legend.

However, she'd also love to get Kendrick Lamar or Khalid in the studio.

She told HELLO! magazine: "My biggest inspiration growing up, with regards to songwriting, was Alanis Morissette.

"I'd love to do something with her.

"But I also love Kendrick Lamar and Khalid - these people are so good at what they do.

"Just to able to have their brains on a piece of my music would be amazing."

The star has already teamed up on songs with the likes of James Arthur, Niall Horan and most recently, 'Aitch' on their top 20 hit 'PSYCHO'.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie recently compared working with Niall to being in the studio with Ed Sheeran.

The 'Don't Play' singer revealed her 'Our Song' duet partner shares "a lot" of the same "qualities" as the 'Shape of You' hitmaker.

She said of the former One Direction star: "He's so great, and so lovely and easy going. He reminds me a lot of Ed (Sheeran), he has a lot of Ed's qualities and he's so talented as well. When we got into the studio, he picked up his guitar straightaway and that's the first thing he played when you listen to the track and then he went onto the piano and I was like alright show off, I can't play an instrument and he was just going around the whole studio."

o him about everything to be honest."

As for what she has learned from KSI, who she teamed up with on 'Don't Play', Anne-Marie revealed the YouTuber-turned-rapper, 27 advised her to "laugh" whenever she receives any hate online.

She added: "KSI taught me a lot about how to deal with trolls online, most of the time I just try to shrug it off or I get annoyed and write out a reply and then go to tweet it and then go stop and take it off. And he was like just laugh, and I thought it's not that simple but it's actually so funny and now when I read a bad comment about me, now I think 'ha-ha' and he taught me that."